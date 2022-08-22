Revain Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $91.27 million and $940,226.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,370.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003733 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128538 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032186 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00080724 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
