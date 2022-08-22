Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE: LH):

8/22/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $308.00.

8/4/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $297.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $312.00 to $308.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.12. 3,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

