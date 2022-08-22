Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.00 ($56.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/12/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($81.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/12/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($54.08) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

8/12/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($75.51) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/11/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($67.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/11/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.70 ($44.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

7/20/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($67.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/5/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.70 ($44.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.7 %

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.32 ($0.33) during trading on Monday, hitting €44.66 ($45.57). The company had a trading volume of 68,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

