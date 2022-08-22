Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DaVita (DVA)

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2022 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – DaVita had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $95.00.

8/4/2022 – DaVita had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – DaVita had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,814. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Get DaVita Inc alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

Institutional Trading of DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.