Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79).

8/17/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09).

8/10/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/25/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77).

7/20/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48).

7/20/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58).

7/13/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/9/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/5/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,510 ($30.33).

7/1/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/29/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58).

6/24/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $57.31. 3,669,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Get BHP Group Limited alerts:

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $104,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.