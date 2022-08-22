Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/19/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/17/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79).
- 8/17/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09).
- 8/10/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/2/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/25/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/20/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77).
- 7/20/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48).
- 7/20/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58).
- 7/13/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/9/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/5/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,510 ($30.33).
- 7/1/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/29/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58).
- 6/24/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $57.31. 3,669,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
