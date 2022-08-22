Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 22nd (ACY, ADMP, ADXS, AMPE, ATRS, EPAY, JLEN, JOBS, LPTH, MBRX)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 22nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN). The firm issued a not rated rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

