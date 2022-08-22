Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.76. 4,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $148.26.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

