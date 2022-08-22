Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Remme (REM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Remme has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Remme coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Remme has a market capitalization of $275,690.12 and $25,858.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,469.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00169146 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003791 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128739 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032787 BTC.
About Remme
Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
