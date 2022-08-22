Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Purchases $251,875.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $251,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Regional Management Stock Down 1.4 %

Regional Management stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 42.38. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Regional Management by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $122,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.