RED (RED) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,250.00

RED (RED) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $397,484.81 and approximately $27,250.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00267838 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001120 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000920 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000378 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

