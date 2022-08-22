Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives $19.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several analysts have commented on RDEIY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Increases Dividend

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.2726 dividend. This is a boost from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

