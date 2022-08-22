Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tapestry (NYSE: TPR):

8/22/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $31.00.

7/7/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,097. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51.

Get Tapestry Inc alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.