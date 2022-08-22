Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tapestry (NYSE: TPR):
- 8/22/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2022 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $31.00.
- 7/7/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Tapestry Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,097. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
