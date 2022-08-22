Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

8/11/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/1/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

8/1/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.63. 1,908,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

