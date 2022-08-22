Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

O traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91.

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

