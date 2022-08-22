Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

