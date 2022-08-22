Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) is Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s 7th Largest Position

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,430 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises 3.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $29,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.21. 27,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,846. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.