Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,333 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,740,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 17.01% of MGP Ingredients worth $320,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $149,999.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,202 shares of company stock worth $1,018,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.04. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.20.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

