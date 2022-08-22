Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 27,984 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,685,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $146,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,321. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

