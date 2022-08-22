Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 122,789 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 122,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CVS Health worth $176,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,717,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,679,000 after purchasing an additional 701,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after purchasing an additional 698,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $103.06. 33,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

