Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 207,682 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Broadcom worth $380,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $13.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $534.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,757. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $515.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.32. The company has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

