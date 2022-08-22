Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $202,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,504,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,029. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

