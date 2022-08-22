Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 39,318 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $139,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 61,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $2,203,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average is $170.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

