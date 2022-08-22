Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Byron A. Dunn Purchases 6,000 Shares

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) Director Byron A. Dunn bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,157.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Down 1.6 %

RNGR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. 4,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,754. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $210.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNGR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 32.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.