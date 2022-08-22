RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.0895

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $42.76 million and approximately $2,979.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

RAMP

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

