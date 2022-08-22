RAMP Price Reaches $0.0895 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and $10,018.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00128793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00100069 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

