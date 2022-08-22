Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Reaches $2.90

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $300,354.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00013539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,267,862 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

