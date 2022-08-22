Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.15

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $13,525.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,370.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.61 or 0.07410080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00153039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00266566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00718110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00569440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001053 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,513,745 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

