Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,844 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.17% of Quanex Building Products worth $22,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $826.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $322.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

