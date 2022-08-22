QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $70,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 86,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.36. The company has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

