PUTinCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $812.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $812.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.97 or 1.00063715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00049354 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027521 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001319 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.