PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.88. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

PropertyGuru Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRU. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth about $299,978,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

