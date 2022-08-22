PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRV.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.45.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

