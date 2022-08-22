PowerPool One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.53 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and $4.53 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,452.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003786 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00094051 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,820,430 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

