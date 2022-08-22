PoolTogether (POOL) Price Down 28.2% This Week

PoolTogether (POOL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. PoolTogether has a market cap of $2.06 million and $113,516.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PoolTogether has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PoolTogether Coin Profile

PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_.

Buying and Selling PoolTogether

