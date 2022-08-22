Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $60,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

