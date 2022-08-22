Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 352,600 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352,600 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Marathon Petroleum worth $64,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.45. 28,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,441. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

