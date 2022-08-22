Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 132,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 164.4% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 906,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 563,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $89.45. 28,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,753,301. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.