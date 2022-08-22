Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $184.43 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930,000 shares during the quarter. Amcor makes up 5.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $184,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Amcor by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.49. 161,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,652,699. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

