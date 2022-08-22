Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $17.07 Million Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 31.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.83. 260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

