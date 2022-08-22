Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2,126.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,716,575. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOK Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

BOKF stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.62. 1,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,901. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.39. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

