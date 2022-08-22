Polaris Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Science Applications International worth $46,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,972. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.68. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

