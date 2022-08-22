Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,489,694 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,217,000. Nomad Foods makes up 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,482,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,047,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,870. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

