Pluton (PLU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $284,893.00

Pluton (PLU) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Pluton coin can now be bought for approximately $8.80 or 0.00041777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $284,893.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pluton has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,055.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003731 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00081229 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Pluton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

