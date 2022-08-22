Pluton (PLU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $284,893.00

Pluton (PLU) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Pluton coin can now be bought for approximately $8.80 or 0.00041777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $284,893.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pluton has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,055.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003731 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00128789 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032389 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00081229 BTC.
About Pluton
Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.
Pluton Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.