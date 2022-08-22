PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.0255

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $140,239.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlotX has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003768 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00081332 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlotX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.