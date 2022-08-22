PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Reaches $275,957.60

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. PlayGame has a market cap of $275,957.60 and $1,181.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,452.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003786 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00094051 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

