Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 299.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 229,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,729,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,411 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,138,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $83.36. 5,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

