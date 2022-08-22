Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 2.9% Higher

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.09. 78,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,678,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,046.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 86,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 78,868 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 388,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after buying an additional 150,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

