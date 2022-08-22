Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Photronics comprises 2.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.34% of Photronics worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 69.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $129,060 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLAB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.02. 13,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,681. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

