PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204,624 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $505,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PG&E by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

