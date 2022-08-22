Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

